Gone Mad: Pontifical Institute Defends "Right" To Abort Children

Even abortionists didn't believe their eyes: “Defending the right to abortion does not mean defending abortion,” the Facebook-account of the John Paul II Institute for Marriage and Family in Rome wrote on January 29.
The context: The Institute that claims to teach "moral theology" defended Joe Biden’s support of abortion. The post and the following discussion were later removed, however, the screenshot keeps spreading.
The Insitute’s chancellor is the controversial Archbishop and Francis-friend Vincenzo Paglia who already in August 2020 defended politicians who promote abortion.
John Paul II writes in his encyclical Evangelium Vitae that “to claim the right to abortion” and “recognise that right in law, means to attribute to human freedom a perverse and evil significance: that of an absolute power over others and against others.”
#newsXjmnidxhdn
Clicks50
- Report
Social networks