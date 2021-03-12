Saint Peter's: Francis Forbids Traditional Latin Mass

authorised priests

Francis' Secretariat of State has forbidden all private Masses in St Peter's basilica through a March 12 decree which was also published on Rorate-Caeli.Blogspot.com.All Masses in St Peter’s basilica will have to be New Rite concelebrations "animated" by "readers" and "singers."About the Traditional Latin Mass, the decree says, “The Extraordinary Form can only be celebrated byat set times in the Clementine Chapel of the Vatican crypt.” However, according to Summorum Pontificumis authorised to celebrated the Old Mass.Rorate-Caeli comments that the Latin Mass is again relegated to the Catacombs, “” and, “they want us all to die and disappear,” the blog writes. The consolation price: The tiny windowless Clementine Chapel contains the Relics of Saint Peter.This downright satanic decision will mean that the vast majority of altars in St Peter's will never be used again.