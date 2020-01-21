Brazilian Religious Assure Francis of “Unconditional Obedience”, Slam Critics

The anti-Catholic Conference of Religious of Brazil complained in a January 15 statement that “dear Pope Francis” has been “attacked, slandered, misinterpreted, and called a heretic.”
The statement is signed by the Conference’s president, Sister Maria Inês Vieira Ribeiro, who laments that cardinals, bishops and faithful “who call themselves guardians of the sound doctrine,” have asked for Francis’ resignation.
The sister watches this all “with perplexity” and concludes that “this hatred and grudges are the fruits of the spirit of evil.”
She sees in this “the temptation of the desert of indifference, egocentrism and religious worldliness” which seeks in every way to defeat the one elected for the “service of animating and governing” the Church.
According to Ribeiro those opposing Francis want to keep the Church “isolated and closed in a sterile self-reference.”
After her tirade she concludes that the Church is “a mother” and “like every good mother, goes out of herself to embrace all her sons and daughters.” Apparently, this doesn't apply to those slammed by Ribeiro.
Sister assures Francis of “our unconditional obedience.”
