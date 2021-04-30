Francis Met Fatima Cardinal - What Were They Talking About?

Francis has confirmed to Cardinal António Marto of Leiria-Fátima - famous for his crusades against receiving Holy Communion - that he will visit Fátima on the occasion of the Lisbon World Youth Day (August 2023).
At this time, Francis will be 86. He received Marto on April 29 for 30 minutes.
During their meeting, the two secularised churchmen didn't discuss the eternal truths of the Holy Faith… but the coronavirus, i.e. the Covid-measures in Portugal and their effects on the dioceses and on the Sanctuary of Fátima which capitulated in front of Covid while the crowded supermarket next-door was never closed down.
#newsHtscykjbcq
Clicks41
- Report
Social networks