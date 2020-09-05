Upside-Down Church: Non-Catholics Ask Diocese To Save Catholic Treasures

Personalities in Christchurch, New Zealand, have asked Christchurch Diocese to safeguard cultural treasures from Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, reports Stuff.co.nz (September 2).
The church is currently pulled down after it was damaged by earthquakes in 2010 and 2011.
Among its treasures are a 19th century organ, stained glass windows, and a Station of the Cross.
Among those urging the diocese are Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel, a trade unionist, and Christchurch MP Duncan Webb, the son of an Evangelical pastor. Heritage campaigners are exploring legal options to prevent the demolition of the glorious building.
