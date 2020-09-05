Clicks89
Francis' Upcoming Encyclical Repudiates Gender Party Language

Francis will travel to Assisi on October 3 to sign his new encyclical entitled “Fratelli tutti” (“All Are Brothers”), SanFrancescoPatronoDItalia.it announced.

This title repudiates gender-party language, otherwise compulsory in the Church, which would ask for the wording: "All Are Sisters and Brothers."

Francis will preside a Eucharist at the tomb of St Francis. However, presumably due to the coronavirus hysteria, the visit - although announced worldwide - is labelled as „strictly private.“

F M Shyanguya
Liberté, égalité, fraternité
JMY45
"All are brothers", sounds Masonic to me.
Eva
This will be the Pope’s first visit outside Rome, since the coronavirus lockdown.
