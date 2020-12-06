13 Jesuits Died Within Two Weeks

“Misfortune, debacle or catastrophe may describe what happened to us Jesuits in these fifteen days,” Father José Leonardo Rincón wrote on the website of the Columbian Jesuits.Twelve Jesuit priests and one brother died within the past fifteen days, almost one a day. Ten of them suffered from Covid-19 which had entered a Jesuit infirmary through an employee.Among them were Father Rodolfo de Roux, 75, a known theologian, writer, and composer; Father Marco Tulio González, a former Dean of Psychology; and Father Alvaro Jimenez, a Psychologist who wrote 30 books.Many of the Covid-19 victims suffered from diabetes, respiratory problems and Alzheimer's and thus were unable to understand the Covid-19 safety measures.