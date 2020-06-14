Cardinal: “Our Rulers Take Advantage of This So-Called Pandemic”

Cardinal Juan Sandoval Iñiguez, 87, a former Guadalajara Archbishop, Mexico, says that the coronavirus “pandemic” is “artificial.”He told Reforma.com (June 11) that it was created to generate fear and to get the governments and the people into debt.Sandoval predicts that the loans granted by international banks will be unpayable. Therefore, the wealth of “this people of God” will be used to repay the money, “There is oil, there are mines, there is the fishing.”According to Sandoval, "our rulers are taking advantage of this so-called pandemic to endlessly borrow money and to increase the debts in a tremendous way.”He warns that this is emergency money which is not subject to any control, “So who's going to hold the politicians accountable?"