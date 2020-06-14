Triple Memory: Francis Fights His Shadow in Corpus Christi Homily

A reflection on the “memory” marked Francis’ homily for Corpus Christi which, even in the Vatican, he has now moved to Sunday.Returning to the royal we, traditionally used by the Popes, Francis enters into psychological reflections which present the Eucharist as a remedy of “our wounded memory.” He speaks about:• “an orphaned memory” which is “marked by a lack of affection and bitter disappointments caused by those who should have given them love and instead orphaned their hearts.” It has been noticed that Francis likes to talk about his family but never mentions his mother.• “a negative memory” which pushes to the surface negative things and makes us feel “that we only make mistakes, that we are ourselves a mistake.” In psychology, inferiority complex is thought to drive individuals to overcompensate, resulting either in spectacular achievement or extremely asocial behaviour. Both are a present in Francis’ life.• “a closed memory” which Francis relates to wounds “we keep inside” and which create problems “for us” and for others because they “make us fearful and suspicious.” Therefore “we start with being closed, and end up cynical and indifferent” and “react to others with detachment and arrogance.” It’s known that this is how Francis treats his collaborators.