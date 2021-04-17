Clicks43
Mother Teresa of Calcutta on Irish Television, 1974
We will be judged on how we treat the poor. The immigrant. The homeless. The poor are our salvation. Mother Teresa's contemplative life was through service to the poor, Jesus' most distressing disguise. Our Holy Father Pope Francis is saying the same thing. The truth never changes. Wherever is the poor, the helpless, the fatherless, motherless orphan, the one in need, there is Christ, waiting for us.
In her second appearance on Irish television Mother Teresa of Calcutta talks to Nodlaig McCarthy about her life and work. The first broadcast aired on September 15, 1974.
We will be judged on whether or not we have the true Faith. You can do all the good you want to the poor but if you have not the Faith it will do you no good. Mother Theresa was a heretic sadly. She cared not for the souls of the poor. traditioninaction.org/HotTopics/a013htMotherTeresa.htmMore
