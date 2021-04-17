Mother Teresa of Calcutta on Irish Television, 1974 We will be judged on how we treat the poor. The immigrant. The homeless. The poor are our salvation. Mother Teresa's contemplative life was … More

We will be judged on how we treat the poor. The immigrant. The homeless. The poor are our salvation. Mother Teresa's contemplative life was through service to the poor, Jesus' most distressing disguise. Our Holy Father Pope Francis is saying the same thing. The truth never changes. Wherever is the poor, the helpless, the fatherless, motherless orphan, the one in need, there is Christ, waiting for us.



In her second appearance on Irish television Mother Teresa of Calcutta talks to Nodlaig McCarthy about her life and work. The first broadcast aired on September 15, 1974.