Lima's Pachamama Archbishop: “No One Converts At The Tabernacle”

The Peruvian Pachamama-adorer Carlos Castillo Mattasoglio who is Lima Archbishop, Peru, said during an archdiocesan synod (January 7) that “no one converts in front of the Tabernacle” (video below).
Castillo explained that one is converted by “meeting with people” who challenge us.
He argued that one may pray in front of the tabernacle only later, however, in “this situation of passivity” it is very rare that one has enlightenment.
AciPrensa.com reports (January 9) that according to an internal synod source Castillo later “apologised” for these words.
On the same day, Castillo stated at the Synod that the image of Catholics as Christ’s soldiers is “obsolete.”
