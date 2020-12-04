Bishop Schneider Repeatedly Banned From Celebrating Masses And Giving Lectures

Bishop Athanasius Schneider accepts invitations to dioceses only when the local bishop gives a written permission.He says this in his interview book “Christus Vincit” which was recently translated from English into German, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Polish and Italian.Schneider was rejected several times: in the USA, Germany and Austria. Once he was denied a permission with the claim that "he was against Pope Francis."The rector of a shrine in Germany asked Schneider to celebrate a Pontifical Mass and to give a lecture, but the local vicar general refused permission saying that, “the diocese cannot give Bishop Schneider permission to celebrate a Pontifical Mass because his presence causes division and tension”. He added that the rector should “in future only invite bishops who are strong in the faith”.Schneider asks back: “Strong in what faith? Perhaps in the Protestant faith of this vicar general?"