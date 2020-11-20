“Police State”: Irish Priests Threatened With Jail

Father Patrick Hughes was told by police in Mullahoran, Ireland, that he could be prosecuted because he didn't turn away people from Sunday Mass.In Ireland, public masses are forbidden since October, and contraventions punished with up to €2,500 and/or six months imprisonment. Hughes was betrayed by a local snitch.He told AngloCelt.ie (November 18) that he continues to say Mass "because it's our constitutional right to practise our religion.”The priest still refuses to chase the faithful away but doesn't want to be prosecuted. Therefore, he will celebrate Mass at different hours which makes it harder for the people to participate.His conclusion: “We’re gone to a police state.” Hughes is not the only victim. Last Sunday, police appeared in other Irish parishes telling the priests that they would “apply the full rigours of the law” against them.