Not Funny: Francis Just Invented “Algor-Ethics”

Francis is glimpsing “a new discipline” which he calls “the ethical development of algorithms" or simply “algor-ethics.”
He did this in a February 28 talk about the relationship between human beings and today’s technology to a congress on “Child Dignity in the Digital World.”
Francis explains "algor-ethics“ as a "bridge" [full of empty words] between the Church’s social teaching and the digital technologies through a “cross-disciplinary dialogue.”
