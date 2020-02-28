Schneider: Bishops Use Coronavirus As Pretext To Spread De-Sacralisation

Nobody can be forced to receive Communion on the hand, Bishop Athanasius Schneider writes on Rorate-Caeli.Blogspot.com (February 28).Commenting on bishops using the coronavirus “as a pretext” to abolish communion on the tongue, he explains that from a hygienic point of view, receiving Communion on the tongue is “certainly less dangerous and more hygienic” than Communion in the hand, “Many pathogens are transmitted through the hands.”“Many people who come to church and then receive Holy Communion in their hands have first touched door handles or handrails and grab bars in public transport or other buildings.”Banning Communion in the mouth therefore “constitutes an abuse of authority” to spread “more and more the process of trivialisation and de-sacralisation” of the Eucharistic sacrament.Schneider underlines that in the Church's 2,000-year history there were no proven cases of contagion due to the reception of Communion.