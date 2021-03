US Catholics will build a Catholic village with a school, a retreat center, residences, gardens, open spaces, and a church in the center.The project costs $22 million and is located outside Tyler, East Texas. It will be called Veritatis Splendor after John Paul II’s moral encyclical Veritatis Splendor.The village is founded by the homeschooling family Beckman. Tyler Bishop Joseph Strickland will serve as a spiritual adviser.