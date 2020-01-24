Former Homosex Partner On Track To Be Ordained

Picture: ChurchMilitant.com

Christopher William Butler, an English seminarian who lived in homosex partnership in Britain, is on track to be ordained a priest, reports ChurchMilitant.com.He studies in the Pontifical Beda College in Rome. When his accomplice died, he was accepted as seminarian by Leeds Bishop Marcus Stock.Butler is still promoting homosexual fornication in statements on social media.He still keeps "Valentine cards from the years with my beloved deceased partner" and puts one of them out every year. This gives him " which "not sad, but warm feelings."