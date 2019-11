Who Is Pachamama-Killer Alexander Tschugguel?

Alexander Tschugguel, 25, the Roman Pachamama killer , was baptised a Lutheran, and converted to the Church at 15. He got married this summer. Bishop Athanasius Schneider celebrated the Nuptial Mass.Alexander the Great is more than 2 meters tall. He is self-employed working in public relations and campaigning.He attends the Old Latin Mass, mostly with the Fraternity of Saint Peter. He is also attached to the Tradition-friendly priests of the Vienna Oratory St Philipp Neri.In the last years, he worked briefly with the conservative-reformist politicians Ewald Stadler (Austria), and Beatrix von Storch (Germany). He is close to the German family activist Hedwig von Beverfoerde working against sex-education and gender-ideology.In the last two years, Tschugguel has been the co-organiser of the Vienna March for Life that gathered 2,500 people in 2018 and 4,000 last month In May, Tschugguel organised the Rosary for Austria , an Old Latin Mass in the baroque Vienna Karlskirche, followed by a Rosary procession through Vienna. This event is also planned for next year.