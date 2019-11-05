Who Is Pachamama-Killer Alexander Tschugguel?

Alexander Tschugguel, 25, the Roman Pachamama killer, was baptised a Lutheran, and converted to the Church at 15. He got married this summer. Bishop Athanasius Schneider celebrated the Nuptial Mass.
Alexander the Great is more than 2 meters tall. He is self-employed working in public relations and campaigning.
He attends the Old Latin Mass, mostly with the Fraternity of Saint Peter. He is also attached to the Tradition-friendly priests of the Vienna Oratory St Philipp Neri.
In the last years, he worked briefly with the conservative-reformist politicians Ewald Stadler (Austria), and Beatrix von Storch (Germany). He is close to the German family activist Hedwig von Beverfoerde working against sex-education and gender-ideology.
In the last two years, Tschugguel has been the co-organiser of the Vienna March for Life that gathered 2,500 people in 2018 and 4,000 last month.
In May, Tschugguel organised the Rosary for Austria, an Old Latin Mass in the baroque Vienna Karlskirche, followed by a Rosary procession through Vienna. This event is also planned for next year.
He should have broken or burnt them, that is how you desecrate an idol. Tossing it into the river was only an act of disrepect not killing.... in fact now they are on a world tour to spread idolatry