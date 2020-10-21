Francis’ Grisly Record Of Supporting Gay Civil Unions

Francis made on October 21 his latest declaration in support of [immoral] homosex civil unions, admitting that he has always stood up for them. This is true.
Bergoglio supported civil unions in 2010 when he was Buenos Aires Archbishop. In a heated meeting of bishops, he advocated supporting civil gay unions as a compromise for being allowed to criticise gay pseudo-marriage - although gay civil unions are always used as a first step for introducing gay pseudo-marriage.
Later, Bergoglio told the homosex militant Marcelo Márquez that “homosexuals need to have their rights recognised and that he supported civil unions, but not same-sex marriage” - although this is the same.
In March 2014, Francis told the Corriere della Sera that States seek “to regularise different situations of living together” in order to ensure health care and other economic benefits, “We have to look at the different cases and evaluate them in their variety.” This argument is hypocritical because "different situations of living together" can be regulated without reference to sexuality or homosexuality.
Accordingly, newspapers headlined, “Pope Francis Suggests Gay Civil Unions May Be Tolerable By Church” or “Pope Francis Suggests Support For Civil Unions.” Francis never denied.
In his 2017 interview book Politics and Society, Francis suggested that there is only a terminological difference between marriage and homosex cohabitation, "Marriage is between a man and a woman. This is the precise term. Let's call unions between the same sex ‘civil unions’.”
