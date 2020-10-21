Clicks84
The Church of Sodom: the Magisterium of Bergoglio
In his video on Francis' promotion of sodomitic unions, Taylor Marshall says "You're going to have friends go to sedevacantism. Who knows, maybe we all will.". Well, he hasn't encountered the obstinate denial and cognitive dissonance of @FMShyguy and @ultraviolent.
Come on you Traditional Catholics, it's time to start really considering the possibility that the Sedevacantists have been right all along.
httpsyoutu.be/ICDiK6Agi98
Has anyone else noticed that our Pope is Mentally ill? It seems really apparent to me!