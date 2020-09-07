Down-Graded: 29 Opus Dei Priests Ordained – Only by Cardinal Parolin

During a September 5 Eucharist in the Roman Opus Dei Basilica San Eugenio, Cardinal Parolin ordained 29 Opus Dei priests from 13 different countries. Pictures
In the old days, Opus Dei priests were ordained by the pope in Saint Peter’s. The Opus Dei prelate, Fernando Ocáriz, is still not a bishop although he is a Francis fan.
Francis reduced his presence to a message in which he asked for the Opus Dei’s “union with the Pope.”
During his homily, Parolin lost himself in clerical blabla and contradictions encouraging the future priests to combine “fidelity and flexibility.”
Picture: Opus Dei Communications, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsGgzhaowohq
