Dutch Bishop: Amazon Synod Was Mockery Of Faith, Cover For Abolishing Celibacy

Orthodox? This bishop is effectively stating that the Amazon Synod was formally heretical.

Deception is contrary to catholic truth and essentially always heretical.

So deceiving the faithful and mocking the faith is wrong according to this bishop but it’s still ok for this bishop to acknowledge as pope the man Bergoglio who organized this Synod and has spent the last 6 years deceiving the faithful and mocking the faith.

He is not man enough to follow through on the logic of his position.