Dutch Bishop: Amazon Synod Was Mockery Of Faith, Cover For Abolishing Celibacy

The key words in the Amazon Synod’s final document are not "Pachamama" but "married priests," "deaconesses" and "Amazonian rite," Den Bosch Auxiliary Bishop Robert Mutsaerts, Netherlands, told IlGiornale.it (January 15).
He unmasks the fuss about "climate change," and "Mother Earth" as a cover for abolishing celibacy and introducing "deaconesses."
Mutsaerts understood that the Amazon Synod "deceived the faithful" and was "a mockery of our glorious faith" and "a break with tradition."
This was possible, because the Synod's outcome was decided beforehand, and 180 bishops were carefully selected to rubber-stamp the results while critics weren't invited, Mutsaerts explains.
Picture: Robert Mutsaerts,
Un évêque hollandais : Le Synode des Amazones a été une moquerie de la foi et une couverture pour l'abolition du célibat
Les mots clés du document final du Synode de l'Amazonie ne sont pas « Pachamama » mais « prêtres mariés », « diaconesses » et « rite amazonien », a déclaré l'évêque auxiliaire de Den Bosch, Robert Mutsaerts, aux Pays-Bas, à IlGiornale.it (15 janvier).
Il démasque l'agitation autour des « changements climatiques » et de la « Terre Mère » comme une couverture pour l'abolition du célibat et l'introduction des « diaconesses ».
Mutsaerts a compris que le Synode de l'Amazonie « a trompé les fidèles » et était « une moquerie de notre foi glorieuse » et « une rupture avec la tradition ».
Cela a été possible, parce que les résultats du Synode ont été décidés à l'avance, et 180 évêques ont été soigneusement sélectionnés pour approuver les résultats alors que les critiques n'étaient pas invités, explique Mutsaerts.
[Cet évêque qui pense vrai devrait en écrire à Bergoglio ; certes, il recevrait une raclée de l'Antéchrist, mais cela serait courageux de sa part et donnerait un bon exemple aux autres évêques.]
Thank you for speaking out. Our thoughts and prayers are united in the Church Militant!
Why would this bishop recognize only the deceptions of the so called “Amazon Synod “ ?
This “Synod “ was held under francis 1st whose claim to be the Vicar of Christ was poorly founded and since his excommunication no longer existent.
This bishop needs to man up now and give francis his marching orders.
To Dr Bobus sabove. The title of the excommunicated antipope is Francis 1st. But you are correct , his name is so execrated that there never will be a Francis 2nd thus already Antipope Francis 1st fades into well deserved oblivion.
Henk Rijkers: "The independent course that mgr. Mutsaerts takes is very interesting. He is the auxiliary bishop of the very Bergoglian mgr. de Korte of Den Bosch, but a much stronger personality. And, as is obvious, much more orthodox."
Orthodox? This bishop is effectively stating that the Amazon Synod was formally heretical.
Deception is contrary to catholic truth and essentially always heretical.
So deceiving the faithful and mocking the faith is wrong according to this bishop but it’s still ok for this bishop to acknowledge as pope the man Bergoglio who organized this Synod and has spent the last 6 years deceiving the …More
So deceiving the faithful and mocking the faith is wrong according to this bishop but it’s still ok for this bishop to acknowledge as pope the man Bergoglio who organized this Synod and has spent the last 6 years deceiving the faithful and mocking the faith.
He is not man enough to follow through on the logic of his position.
