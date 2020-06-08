New-born Children Stranded Because Of Coronavirus At least seventy new-born babies are stuck in a hotel in Kiev, Ukraine, due to coronavirus restrictions. In Georgia, another 40 babies suffered the … More

At least seventy new-born babies are stuck in a hotel in Kiev, Ukraine, due to coronavirus restrictions. In Georgia, another 40 babies suffered the same fate. The children where produced by local rented mothers, but could not be shipped to Biotexcom, a clinic which commissioned them for their rich Western European clientele. About 50 Ukrainian clinics offer outsourced pregnancies for 40.000 to 65.000 euros of which only a tiny fraction goes to the mother-for-rent. Oligarch media love raving about – quotation mark – "children of" rich homosexuals, but they conceal that they were produced by exploiting poor girls in poor countries.



Cardinal Jumps on Bandwagon



Curia Cardinal Kevin Farrell, an old roommate of Cardinal McCarrick, presided on Friday a liturgy in Rome which, according to VaticanNews.va, was not about God but about "solidarity with protests being held in the US for the killing of George Floyd." Farrell preached about wonderful things like “tolerance, peaceful coexistence, equal opportunities for prosperity and well-being for all.” He could begin by introducing them for discriminated Catholics in the present Francis Church.



Helping the Poor and Funny Pictures



Francis donated three ventilators and other medical supplies to the Zambia Bishops for fighting an alleged coronavirus pandemic. Last week, the Apostolic Nuncio to Zambia Gianfranco Gallone handed the ventilators over to Bishop Moses Hamungole of Monze,. This is the picture VaticanNews.va published about the event. It is believed that the coronavirus is particularly deadly for obese people.



Here Are the Coronavirus Winners: "One of the Greatest Wealth Transfers in History"



The coronavirus pandemic and curfew made way for “one of the greatest wealth transfers in history,” CNBC’s Jim Cramer said on Thursday. The stock market is rising as big business rebounds from state-ordered stoppage of nonessential activity, while small businesses drop like flies. The super-rich may expected a V-shaped recovery in the stock market. However, this has almost nothing to do with a recovery in the real economy.