Curia Archbishop Defends Sacrilege: “John Paul II Gave Communion To All Pro-Abortion Politicians”

Archbishop Sánchez Sorondo defended having giving Communion to pro-abortion Argentina President Fernández and his second mistress.He told LifeSiteNews.com (February 8) that Canon Law forbids giving Communion only to excommunicated persons, adding that pro-abortion politicians are automatically excommunicated only according to the opinion of some prelates like Cardinal Burke.He stresses that Burke’s interpretation is not supported by the popes, “John Paul II gave Communion to all the people who are in favour of abortion – all the presidents.”For Sánchez, Fernández' adulterous union is only a “problem of Fernández' conscience.” Sánchez says that he “believes in the conscience of the people” [or in the lack thereof], insisting that he had no canonical reason to deny Communion.