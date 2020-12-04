Cardinal Koch Doubts That Anglican Orders Are Null And Void

The Vatican released on December 4 a handbook for bishops on ecumenism which claims that ecumenism is not an optional “but a duty and obligation.”
Catholics are warned against a “polemical presentations of Christian history and theology” [read: offering historical and theological facts].
At the handbook’s presentation, Cardinal Kurt Koch, the President of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity, called for a “better interpretation” of the Catholic teaching that Anglican orders are “null and void”, claiming that this issue “needs to be studied.”
"Null and void" refers to Leo XIII's bull Apostolicae Curae (1896) which after a careful study came to the conclusion that Anglican ordinations are invalid because of a deficiency of intention and of form.
Interesting evolution: In the new "Ecumenical Vademecum" the Vatican presents today, the term "ecclesial communities" is only used in citations from past documents. The text itself uses the term "Churches" for all other non-catholic Christian communities without distinction.
The Orthodox are referred to by the capitalised "Churches", but the Protestant sects are in the lowercase "churches"
