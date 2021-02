Cecilia Marogna who was arrested in Italy on the Vatican’s request and later released, has appealed to a court in Milan on February 9.The reason: After her arrest, Italian police seized her smartphone and forwarded it to the Vatican. Now, she wants her device back.“The story of Cecilia Marogna is becoming increasingly farcical,” writes the pro-Francis FaroDiRoma.it. Vatican juridication is proverbially for its incompetence and inefficiency.