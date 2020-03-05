Vatican Makes Up “Baptised Non-Believers” To Annul More Marriages

this

A new document by the International Theological Commission (ITC) “The Reciprocity between Faith and Sacraments in the Sacramental Economy” deals with marriages between “baptised non-believers.”The document claims that the total absence of personal faith makes the validity of a sacramental marriage doubtful because the Christian understanding is lacking.However, if the Church allows sacramental marriages between "baptised non-believers," thenis the problem. The ITC should deal with this instead of looking for tricks to annul failed marriages.