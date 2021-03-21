Irish Priest Ready to Go to Jail For Celebrating Mass

Father Patrick Hughes of Mullahoran, Ireland, was fined €500 and again threatened with jail for leaving his door open during Mass.
Only a small number of faithful attended Mass. Legal experts insist that religious gatherings are not illegal in Ireland. IrishCatholic.com (March 20) reports that Hughes will not pay the fine and prefers to face jail if necessary.
He wrote in the parish bulletin that he was reported to the police several times, nevertheless, “I will exercise my constitutional right even though people are complaining, even though I am not obeying the bishop when I go against his advice.”
And, “We can’t just reject Jesus in the Holy Eucharist”. In November, Hughes said that he will not be dictated to by Ireland’s “pagan government.”
