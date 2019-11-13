For Francis Church "No Longer Serves Any Purpose"

"Francis knows how to choose the worst collaborators imaginable in order to give them important tasks,” PezzoGrosso writes on MarcoTosatti.it (November 11).
He mentions Galantino, Bassetti, Ricca, and Zanchetta.
Further, Francis is unable to evaluate the work of people he confirmed in key positions like Becciu, Maradiaga, Parolin, and Brülhart.
However, PezzoGrosso believes this mismanagement is done on purpose, “The Church must become poor in doctrine and resources In order to commit suicide and disappear.”
Francis believes that all religions are equal, therefore the Church may still “listen” and “learn” but teaching and evangelising are irrelevant, “The Church no longer serves any purpose.”
