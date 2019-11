Francis Bishops Will Not Take Climate Alarmism Seriously: Deo Gratias! - by Father Reto Nay

Back from the Amazon Synod, San Diego Bishop Robert McElroy , a Francis partisan, participated in an October 30 climate-change seminar.The keynote address was delivered by Veerabhadran Ramanathan, a member of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences who was introduced as “top climate scientist” (read: top alarmist).After the seminar, McElroy was asked which is more important for the Church, the Pro-Life movement or climate alarmism.McElroy said that “they’re both part of a single fight: the defense of life. You can’t separate those two out.”Did I hear well? Does this mean that McElroy intends to take climate alarmism as seriously as he takes the Pro-life cause? According to FaithfulShepherds.com, he does not uphold Church doctrine on abortion politics.Now, he tells us that he will be doing the same with Francis’ climate ideology. Deo Gratias!