Francis Bishops Will Not Take Climate Alarmism Seriously: Deo Gratias! - by Father Reto Nay

Back from the Amazon Synod, San Diego Bishop Robert McElroy, a Francis partisan, participated in an October 30 climate-change seminar.
The keynote address was delivered by Veerabhadran Ramanathan, a member of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences who was introduced as “top climate scientist” (read: top alarmist).
After the seminar, McElroy was asked which is more important for the Church, the Pro-Life movement or climate alarmism.
McElroy said that “they’re both part of a single fight: the defense of life. You can’t separate those two out.”
Did I hear well? Does this mean that McElroy intends to take climate alarmism as seriously as he takes the Pro-life cause? According to FaithfulShepherds.com, he does not uphold Church doctrine on abortion politics.
Now, he tells us that he will be doing the same with Francis’ climate ideology. Deo Gratias!
