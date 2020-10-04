The NASA Moon Landing Hoaxes

The 1969 Apollo “Moon” landings, the 1976 Viking and other subsequent “Mars” landings have all been Hollywood staged hoaxes done with actornauts, models, green-screens, CGI fakery and real rockets … More

The 1969 Apollo “Moon” landings, the 1976 Viking and other subsequent “Mars” landings have all been Hollywood staged hoaxes done with actornauts, models, green-screens, CGI fakery and real rockets shot into the ocean. NASA steals 52 million dollars in taxpayer money every single day giving us back nothing but science-fiction movies and bold-faced lies.I have decided to publish this video for one simple reason: to show that the gigantic farce of the current "pandemic" and its completely artificial "global health crisis" has precedents of importance. This is just one example, among many others, such as this one: