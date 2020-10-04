Clicks161
The NASA Moon Landing Hoaxes
The 1969 Apollo “Moon” landings, the 1976 Viking and other subsequent “Mars” landings have all been Hollywood staged hoaxes done with actornauts, models, green-screens, CGI fakery and real rockets …More
The 1969 Apollo “Moon” landings, the 1976 Viking and other subsequent “Mars” landings have all been Hollywood staged hoaxes done with actornauts, models, green-screens, CGI fakery and real rockets shot into the ocean. NASA steals 52 million dollars in taxpayer money every single day giving us back nothing but science-fiction movies and bold-faced lies.
Source: youtube.com/watch?v=UK6YoXmeaGw
I have decided to publish this video for one simple reason: to show that the gigantic farce of the current "pandemic" and its completely artificial "global health crisis" has precedents of importance. This is just one example, among many others, such as this one: 9-11 Explained in 5 Minutes - El 11-S explicado en 5 minutos
Source: youtube.com/watch?v=UK6YoXmeaGw
I have decided to publish this video for one simple reason: to show that the gigantic farce of the current "pandemic" and its completely artificial "global health crisis" has precedents of importance. This is just one example, among many others, such as this one: 9-11 Explained in 5 Minutes - El 11-S explicado en 5 minutos
Miles - Christi - English and one other user link to it
I have decided to publish this video for one simple reason: to show that the gigantic farce of the current "pandemic" and its completely artificial "global health crisis" has precedents of importance. This is just one example, among many others, such as this one: 9-11 Explained in 5 Minutes - He decidido publicar este vídeo por una sencilla razón: para mostrar que la gigantesca farsa de la "…More
I have decided to publish this video for one simple reason: to show that the gigantic farce of the current "pandemic" and its completely artificial "global health crisis" has precedents of importance. This is just one example, among many others, such as this one: 9-11 Explained in 5 Minutes - He decidido publicar este vídeo por una sencilla razón: para mostrar que la gigantesca farsa de la "pandemia" actual y la "crisis sanitaria global" completamente artificial que padecemos tiene importantes precedentes históricos. Es, pues, solo un ejemplo, entre muchos otros, como el que se expone en la siguiente entrada: El 11-S explicado en 5 minutos
I have decided to publish this video for one simple reason: to show that the gigantic farce of the current "pandemic" and its completely artificial "global health crisis" has precedents of importance. This is just one example, among many others, such as this one: 9-11 Explained in 5 Minutes - He decidido publicar este vídeo por una sencilla razón: para mostrar que la gigantesca farsa de la "…More
I have decided to publish this video for one simple reason: to show that the gigantic farce of the current "pandemic" and its completely artificial "global health crisis" has precedents of importance. This is just one example, among many others, such as this one: 9-11 Explained in 5 Minutes - He decidido publicar este vídeo por una sencilla razón: para mostrar que la gigantesca farsa de la "pandemia" actual y la "crisis sanitaria global" completamente artificial que padecemos tiene importantes precedentes históricos. Es, pues, solo un ejemplo, entre muchos otros, como el que se expone en la siguiente entrada: El 11-S explicado en 5 minutos
Hello. I would be grateful if you could upload this entry that I published three days ago to the main page. A cordial greeting in Christ and Mary. The NASA Moon Landing Hoaxes
Hello. I would be grateful if you could upload this entry that I published four days ago to the main page. A cordial greeting in Christ and Mary. The NASA Moon Landing Hoaxes
Hello. I would be grateful if you could upload this entry that I published six days ago to the main page. A cordial greeting in Christ and Mary. The NASA Moon Landing Hoaxes
Hello. I would be grateful if you could upload this entry that I published ten days ago to the main page. A cordial greeting in Christ and Mary. The NASA Moon Landing Hoaxes