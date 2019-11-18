Francis Manipulates History, Insults Christians

Francis is pleased that the [heretical] Abu Dhabi document he signed in February, is “also spreading in the Americas.”Talking to the Argentinean Institute for the Inter-religious Dialogue (November 19), he claimed that "dialogue" between religions finds “its raison d'être in God's dialogue with humanity.”He went on bad-mouthing Christians claiming that they "forced" defeated Muslims with the sword to be baptised, "Muslims had to choose between baptism or the sword. That is what we Christians did."The historical truth is that the Muslims of the time, Francis referred to (8th century), were aggressors who had waged a war in Spain and France, after having conquered the Holy Land and North Africa.Adding insult to injury Francis ranted against "integralism" calling it "a plague" and stating that "all religions have some integralist groups."The most recent example in the Catholic Church is Francis' Pachamama integralism.