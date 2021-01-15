Bishop of Padre Pio Calls Receiving Communion on the Tongue An “Abuse” (Video)

Memoriale Domini

“Let us try to avoid false spiritualism; I would like to mention one of them because it is of particular concern to me at the moment,” Bishop Franco Moscone said during a January 3 homily in San Giovanni Rotondo where the sanctuary of Padre Pio is located.Moscone is bishop of Manfredonia-Vieste-San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy. “I know that people keep asking for Communion in their mouths,” an angry Moscone continued.He underlined that Covid-19 is NOT the reason why grabbing Communion with the hand should be imposed, because for him there is a “a very clear biblical argument” for it as Christ himself said, “Take and eat it” – he didn’t say, “Swallow it.” “With what do you take?" - Moscone asked and replied triumphantly, "You take it with your hands.”But these arguments are poor. From Moscone's “swallow" argument, one could also conclude that we should carry the host home. Further: The Greek word for “take” also means “receive.” However, Moscone concludes from his arguments that receiving Holy Communion [on the tongue] is an “abuse."Paul VI’s 1969 Instructionon the Manner of Distributing Holy Communion calls receiving Communion [on the tongue] a “centuries-old tradition” which should “certainly be preserved."