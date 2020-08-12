Snow in August: Only a Small Miracle

The Carmel of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in Launceston, Tasmania, has seen the first snow since it was founded in June 1948 and transferred to the current location in 1975.This was the first major snowfall in Launceston since 1921. It took place on August 5th, the feastday of Our Lady of the Snows.The feast goes back to the the pontificate of Liberius (+366), when John and his wife vowed to donate their possessions to Our Lady since they had no heir. During the night of 5 August, at the height of the torrid Roman summer, snow fell on the summit of the Esquiline Hill. The same night, the couple was told by a vision to built a basilica for Our Lady on the spot that was covered with snow.