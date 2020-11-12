McCarrick: Francis Suddenly Recovered His Memory

Archbishop Becciu told Francis in 2013 and sometime between 2014-2016 about allegations related to Cardinal McCarrick, the McCarrick report writes.
Francis heard that US Nuncio Montalvo (+2006) was shocked when he learned of McCarrick's nomination to Washington. Montalvo had excluded him when he learned about allegations of immoral conduct with a seminarian.
Becciu also told Francis that this caused McCarrick's travel ban. Francis admitted to the report's authors that these conversations took place.
In March 2016, McCarrick thanked Francis for allowing him to travel but expressed his readiness to follow the 2006 travel restriction, “I hope that I can be useful to You and to the Church and am, of course, always willing to let everything pass if in any way You would prefer that I go into a deeper retirement or into a house of prayer.”
At the time, Cardinal Parolin told Francis “that McCarrick was 'gossiped about' regarding past imprudent acts with adults and that the Congregation for Bishops had previously indicated to McCarrick that he should lead a more reserved life and not travel so much.”
Parolin asked Francis whether anything should be done as McCarrick continued to travel and meet people. Francis replied that “maybe McCarrick could still do something useful.”
Nevertheless, Francis assured Valentina Alazraki in 2019 that he knew "nothing, of course nothing” and had “no idea” about McCarrick.
