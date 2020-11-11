McCarrick Report Contradicts Francis' "I Knew Nothing"

Francis had heard only that there had been allegations and rumours

The McCarrick report claims that until 2017 nobody - including Parolin, Ouellet, Becciu or Archbishop Viganò - provided Francis with any "documentation" regarding allegations against McCarrickrelated to immoral conduct with adults occurring prior to McCarrick’s appointment to Washington."And, "Believing that the allegations had already been reviewed and rejected by Pope John Paul II, and well aware that McCarrick was active during the papacy of Benedict XVI, Pope Francis did not see the need to alter the approach that had been adopted in prior years." This contradicts Viganò’s 2018 statement where he states that he personally informed Francis in 2013 about McCarrick’s abuses.The report’s statement that Francis heardbut thought they were "already rejected" contradicts the claims Francis made to Valentina Alazraki in his 2019 interview saying that "of McCarrick I knew nothing, of course, nothing."And, "I've said it several times I didn't know anything, I had no idea. You know that I knew nothing of McCarrick otherwise I would not have kept silent."