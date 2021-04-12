Francis' Personal Homosex Activist Expects "Reparation" For Not Blessing Sin

Francis is “very hurt” about his own document against homosex "blessings," Francis' personal homosex activist Juan Carlos Cruz told LaTercera.com (April 10) without laughing.
Five days after the publication of the document, Francis called Cruz informing him that he was the first homosex activist appointed to the Roman Curia, i.e. to the alleged "Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors."
Cruz told LaTercera.com that he doesn't want to "excuse" Francis who is "responsible" for the document, but believes that “very powerful” prefects had also their say in this. In reality, Francis has surrounded himself at the Roman Curia, without exception, with spineless yes-men.
Yet, Cruz keeps up the myth, “I know because I have spoken to the Pope that he is very hurt by what happened,” but then, Cruz acknowledges "contradictions" in Francis, nevertheless, "I feel that in some way he is going to repair this situation.”
Francis seems to believe that he can fool the public by using actors like Cruz for his cheap tricks.
#newsGoadxvtvxi
Clicks31
- Report
Social networks