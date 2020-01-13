Brazilian Afro Masses Are the Synthesis of Liturgical Abuses

Black Awareness Day “Afro Masses” in Brazil are the synthesis of all liturgical abuses, the blog TemplárioDeMaria writes. They are performed on the November 20, the Brazilian Black Awareness Day, … More

Black Awareness Day



“Afro Masses” in Brazil are the synthesis of all liturgical abuses, the blog TemplárioDeMaria writes. They are performed on the November 20, the Brazilian Black Awareness Day, display a considerable amount of religious syncretism, and propagate the Black movement.



Nothing to Do with Africa



TemplárioDeMaria.com.br stresses that Afro Masses have nothing to do with Africa, because, historically, African priests are more obedient to the Church and have great respect for the liturgy. Rather, Afro Masses are a form of white-European liturgical abuse.



Brazilian Carnival Liturgies



Among the abuses in “Afro Masses” are the disco-like dancing entrance, garments and turbans characteristic of African paganism, pagan offerings, and banners in honour of "Zumbi dos Palmares," a black slave-holder and hero of black liberation. During Afro Masses, the priests often behave like immature teenagers. The liturgical music sounds like a Brazilian carnival.



There Is No Reason for Afro Masses



TemplárioDeMaria explains that black Brazilians live like everybody else. They attend the same stores, schools, entertainment venues as whites. At most, there are afro beauty salons, specialized in curly hair. Therefore, the blog asks: Why would they need a Mass different from the rest of the population?



Christ and Demons



For TemplárioDeMaria Afro Masses are an ideological farce pretending that blacks migrated yesterday from Africa, and thus needed a special liturgy, in order to reconcile Christ with the Orixas demons. The late Paraiba Archbishop José Maria Pires even echoed this belief that it is possible for the black man to be a disciple of Christ without abandoning – quote – “the religion of the Orixás." Thus, Pires presupposed that a black man who renounces belief in the Orixás is "less black" and suffers cultural damage by renouncing demons.