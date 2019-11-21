Clicks366
en.news

Washington Cathedral Installs Teenage Boy Sculpture "When I Was Naked"

Monsignore Ronald Jameson, the rector of Washington's St Matthew's Catholic Cathedral blessed on November 17 a statue entitled “When I Was Naked.”

The non religious representation shows what looks like a naked teenage boy. It was placed at the foot of the steps leading up to the Cathedral's entrance.

Jameson explained that the statue will be there as a constant reminder "to look for Christ in the poor."

The artist, Timothy Schmalz, also produced Francis trafficker boat.

  • Report

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up