Washington Cathedral Installs Teenage Boy Sculpture "When I Was Naked"

Monsignore Ronald Jameson, the rector of Washington's St Matthew's Catholic Cathedral blessed on November 17 a statue entitled “When I Was Naked.”
The non religious representation shows what looks like a naked teenage boy. It was placed at the foot of the steps leading up to the Cathedral's entrance.
Jameson explained that the statue will be there as a constant reminder "to look for Christ in the poor."
The artist, Timothy Schmalz, also produced Francis trafficker boat.
