Francis: "Great Temptation for Pastor Is to Surround Himself with His Own Kind"

Because of a light indisposition, Francis didn’t show up at a February 27 Lenten liturgy for the Roman priests.Cardinal Vicar De Donatis read his speech in which Francis states that the “greatest temptation” for a pastor is "to surround himself with his own kind" and to replace competence with loyalty.Reading this, Marco Tosatti (Februar 29) couldn’t believe his eyes. He compares Francis to a "steamroller” who eliminates anyone who doesn't think like him.