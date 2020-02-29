Dean of Cardinals Declares War on Cardinal Zen

In a letter, the Dean of the Cardinals Giovanni Battista Re warned all cardinals of Hong Kong Cardinal Joseph Zen, 88.
The letter (here) was leaked to AldoMariaValli.it (February 29). It discredits Zen’s September 2019 epistle to all cardinals by which he criticises Francis’ secret deal with the Chinese regime.
This is Re’s first official act as a dean (protocol number 1/2020). Without producing any evidence, he claims that there is continuity between Francis and Benedict XVI regarding the Communist appointment of bishops. In reality, Benedict refused the deal that later was signed by Francis.
Re explains that the Chinese State church is not “independent” anymore in an absolute sense as the deal allows the Pope to participate in nominating bishops. In other words: The Chinese church is simultaneously “independent” and “in communion” with Rome.
Valli stresses that Re’s claims implies an aberrant ecclesiology, concluding that Rome is even willing to change the doctrine in order to please China.
