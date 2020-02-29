Viganò Supports Zen: “Falsehood Has Become a System in the Vatican”

Archbishop Viganò published a letter in support of Cardinal Zen (AldoMariaValli.it, February 29) after Cardinal Re attacked Zen for criticising Francis’ secret China deal.
Viganò calls Re’s attack “disgraceful and shameful,” the China-deal “treacherous and wretched,” and Cardinal Parolin who made the deal “a reckless executor of an evil higher order.”
He observes that “falsehood as become a system in the Vatican” and that “the most perverse deception is shamelessly practised.”
Thus, Re claimed that Benedict XVI aggreed to the secret deal, while in reality he strongly opposed it, Viganò rectifies.
For him, Francis has done everything to hand over the Chinese Martyr Church to the enemy.
Viganò wishes that these events may rip us from the inertia with which we witness submissively how the Church’s hierarchy surrenders to heresy and apostasy and follows “the Prince of this world, a liar and murderer from the beginning.”
