The Familia Christi Has Been Killed

Francis has killed the Familia Christi, allegedly "for serious religious, educational and administrative reasons."
It is evident that the “reasons” given are a pretext. The religious community was founded in 2014 by Ferrara Archbishop Luigi Negri whom Francis quickly removed once he reached his retirement age. He was replaced by the anti-Catholic Gian Carlo Perego who hated the Familia Christi.
The group was put under the guardianship of the Roman auxiliary bishop Daniele Libanori SJ.
In a March 2019 interview, Negri told Gloria.tv that he was “not worried” about the destiny of the Familia Christi because “when I founded it I entrusted it to the Lord and Our Lady.”
The December 13 death warrant was signed by Cardinal Ladaria, the Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, and confirmed by Francis.
The five young priests of the Familia Christi, Fathers Riccardo Petroni, Matteo Riboli, Lorenzo Mazzetti di Pietralata, Emanuele Lonardi, Enrico D’Urso are now on the street.
As long as they do not find a bishop who takes them in with the permission of Ladaria, they are de facto suspended.
Picture: FamiliaChristi.org, #newsGollcmubzl
Clicks106
- Report
Social networks