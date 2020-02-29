Schneider Teaches His Former Archbishop: A Heretical Pope Doesn't Lose His Office

The idea that a heretical pope automatically loses his office is a "dubious opinion," Bishop Schneider writes on LifeSiteNews.com (February 28).
It stems from Gratian (+1160) who accepted a “spurious” decree attributed to Saint Boniface (+754). Some theologians like Robert Bellarmine (+1621) adopted it but it "never" was Church teaching.
Schneider stresses that there is no institution competent to establish that the pope is a heretic, and that an individual bishop may not decide to omit the pope's name during Mass.
Declaring Francis an "invalid pope" is according to Schneider “a dead end," as Benedict XVI himself said repeatedly that he is no longer pope.
Schneiders’ words are an implicit reply to statements pronounced by the former Karaganda/Kazakhstan Archbishop Jan Lenga who made Schneider a bishop.
Picture: © Joseph Shaw, CC BY-NC-SA
