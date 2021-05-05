Virus Priest Introduces Covid Liturgy

During the Eucharists of the past two Sundays, Father Sergio Valverde of Cristo Rey Church, San José, Honduras, performed “Sopa de Caracol,” a 1991 song of the Honduran musical ensemble Banda Blanca.When it was first released, "Sopa de Caracol" achieved international fame. Valverde updated the song with his own Covid-related lyrics. The new chorus is, “Without the mask, there’s Covid for you, Covid for me." Pilo Tejeda who made the text for the original version, became aware of the update, and wants now to record Valverde’s version.Never in history, the Church has fought any sin as much as it is fighting the coronavirus now. Valverde is known for his social activism which, for image reasons, is presented in the Church as "ministry to poor people."Already in January 2020, Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of preventive medicine and infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University, Nashville, warned that "surgical masks will not prevent your acquiring diseases" because "those masks don't work to prevent inhaling diseases.”