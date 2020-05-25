Francis Thanks John Paul II for Having Questioned Primacy of Peter

Francis sent a May 24 letter to “the dear brother”, Ecumenism Cardinal Kurt Koch praising John Paul II’s encyclical Ut unum sint for its 25th anniversary.John Paul II suggests in Ut unum sint (95) “to find a way of exercising the primacy” which is “open to a new situation,” envisaging the Pope as a “moderator” established “by common consent.”He prays “that we may seek—together, of course—the forms in which this ministry may accomplish a service of love recognized by all concerned.”Francis praises Ut unum sint (50) for having put forward the claim that “legitimate” diversity “increases” Church unity, although the opposite is evident.He compares the “different Churches” to the disciples of Emmaus who “feel” Christ’s presence when he explains the Scriptures and “recognize” him in the fraction of the bread, awaiting a common “Eucharistic table” – as if “fraction of the bread” and “Eucharistic table” were two different things.