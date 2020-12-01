Francis: The Zairean Rite Is "Promising Model" For Amazon Liturgy

The Libreria Editrice Vaticana published “Papa Francesco e il «Messale Romano per le Diocesi dello Zaire». Un rito promettente per altre culture” (“Pope Francis and the ‘Roman Missal for the Dioceses of Zaire.’ A Promising Rite for Other Cultures”).
Its preface is by Francis. He shows a highly emotional and diffuse understanding of the liturgy, calling it “something that touches the soul, the thought, the sensitivity, the cultural world of people.”
For Francis “the liturgy must touch the hearts” and “be evocative,” a postulate, contrasting with his own dry celebrations.
The Zairean rite represents a promising example and path for the development of an Amazonian-rite liturgy, he wrote.
