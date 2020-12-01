Father Rutler "Watched Homosexual Porn" While Security Guard Was Next to Him

Father George Rutler, 75, allegedly watched homosexual pornography on November 4, at 1.10 AM in his office, according to Manuel Gomez, a private detective working for Ashley Gonzalez, 22, who allegedly filmed the scene.
Gomez told CatholicNewsAgency.com (December 1) that Gonzalez was working on November 4 the second night for Rutler's parish as a security guard. Between walking her rounds she was sitting in the parish office.
According to her, Rutler entered the office around 1:15 AM while she was texting her mother. He greeted Gonzalez, sat down at his computer and checked the ongoing General Election results.
Gonzalez then claims that Rutler started – despite her being in the room - to watch a homosexual pornographic video. She claims she filmed Rutler with her cellphone as he did so.
CatholicNewsAgency.com obtained the original video. It confirmed that the man on the video is watching homosexual pornography but it was unclear whether this was Rutler. Gonzalez claims that Rutler after realising that she filmed him slammed the door shut and grabbed her chest, breaking her fingernail, before she could escaped from the office.
Then, she sent a text message to her mother telling her that she felt unsafe and had almost been “raped”. At 2.45 AM she contacted the private detective Gomez.
Rutler denied in a November 20 letter that he “improperly touched” Gonzalez, but has offered to “step aside” from all his public activity while civil authorities conduct their investigation. He wants his parishioners to “ignore any misleading accounts should they appear in the media” but didn't deny having watched homosexual pornography.
CatholicNewsAgency.com contacted him to discuss the allegations, but did not receive a response.
'Turn back, you sinners, and do right before Him; who knows if He will accept you and have mercy on you.' (Tobit 13:6)