Hand Sanitiser Replaces Holy Water

This picture of a hand sanitiser in the empty Holy Water font was taken by StLouisCatholic.WordPress.com (February 25) in a chapel in Saint Louis Archdiocese, USA.
The faithful used it without hesitation. There was no holy water.
The following mass was riddled with abuses, among them the instruction to remain seated for Holy Communion which was brought to the congregation.
The archdiocese is led by Archbishop Robert Carlson, 75, who succeeded Archbishop Raymond Burke in 2008.
Prayer in times of pestilence (Coronavirus!) - The Stella Coeli
The town of Coimbra (Portugal) having been visited by a violent pestilence, the nuns of St Clare offered their prayers in the following form, whereupon the contagion instantly ceased. This ancient holy prayer, left to the above-named monastery, has preserved many places from contagion where it is recited daily with confidence in God and the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary. It has arrested this scourge in many places.
Stella Coeli
The Star of Heaven that nourished the Lord
drove away the plague of death which the first
parents of man brought into the world. May
this bright Star now vouchsafe to extinguish
that foul constellation whose battles have
slain the people with the wound of death.
O most pious Star of the Sea, preserve us from
pestilence; hear us, O Lady, for Thy Son honours
Thee by denying Thee nothing. Save us, O Jesus,
for whom Thy Virgin Mother supplicates Thee.
V: Pray for us, O Holy Mother of God.
R: That we may be made worthy of the promises
of Christ.
Let us pray
O God of mercy, God of pity, God of benign clemency,
Thou Who hast had compassion on the affliction of Thy
people, and hast said to the angel striking them, “Stop thy
hand;” for the love of this glorious Star, whose breasts
Thou didst sweetly drink as antidote for our crimes,
grant the assistance of Thy grace, that we may be safely freed
from all pestilence, and from unprovided death; and mercifully
save us from the gulf of eternal perdition: through Thee,
Lord Jesus Christ, King of Glory, who livest and reignest,
world without end. Amen.
Ash Wednesday MMXX A. D.
Kumquats & Rutabagas. Holy water is a sacramental. Soap is not. Catholics (especially in novus ordo dominated group-think parishes) are losing the Faith in droves for the failure to make this very distinction: between the sacred and the profane.
Vivat Jesus Christus!
Hand sanitizer will not stop Gods will. Holy water helps it!
I agree completely with the use of hand sanitizers to reduce the risk of contamination in all public places including church’s.
God demands Catholics to exercise common PRUDENCE at times of danger.
