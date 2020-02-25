Cardinal: “Francis Goes Slower Because Of Opposition”

The path to married priests is still “open,” Bombay Cardinal Oswald Gracias, a member of Francis’ Cardinal Council, told NcrOnline (February 24).Suggesting the single case trick, he proposes that Amazonian bishops or other bishops could still ask Francis for a dispensations to ordain married men.Gracias further said that Francis is “very keen that women have a greater role in the Church, in decision-making.” However, he added that "there are pressures,” explaining that Francis’ strategy is to “go slower” to carry everybody with him.Querida Amazonia surprised Gracias “a bit.” For him it is “very clever” that Francis endorsed the Synod’s final document, “Therefore the final document remains a valid reference point.”